Private equity group Bregal Partners is expected to cast a wide net in the sales process for Alaska pollock giant American Seafoods when it sends out its official prospectus in the coming weeks, a source familiar with the sales process told IntraFish.

The decision by Bregal's backers -- the Germany-based Brenninkmeijer family -- to close out the fund holding American Seafoods, as well as East Coast groundfish group Blue Harvest Fisheries, puts one of the world's most important whitefish harvesting companies on the block once again.