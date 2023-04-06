The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is proposing a total allowable catch of 461,750 metric tons for the upcoming Pacific whiting fishery in US waters, a nearly 15 percent increase over 2022's quota.

The proposal includes an 80,806 metric ton allocation to US tribal fishermen and a 750 metric ton set aside for bycatch and research.

The non-tribal portion of the quota, 380,194 metric tons, would be divided as follows:

Catcher/Processor (C/P) Coop Program -- 129,266 metric tons (34 percent)

Mothership (MS) Coop Program -- 91,247 metric tons (24 percent)

Shorebased IFQ Program -- 159,681 metric tons (42 percent)

Canada's quota of 141,897 metric tons is being adjusted with a carryover of 21,353 metric tons from the 2022 season, for a total allowable catch of 163,250.