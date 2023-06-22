This story is breaking news. Check back for updates.

A renewed effort to get Russian-origin seafood imports fully banned from the US market is putting one of the country's most recognizable seafood brands in the crosshairs.

Dan Sullivan, a US Senator from Alaska, gave a scathing indictment Thursday of lawmakers' failure to close the loophole for Russian seafood making its way into the US via China.

Sullivan, together with fellow Alaska senator Lisa Murkowski, put forward a bill last week -- a slightly revised version of the same bill put forward just after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine -- calling for a ban not only on direct Russian seafood imports but also products sourced in Russia and reprocessed.