Norway-based cod farmer Ode and a research partner have reached an important scientific breakthrough in tackling problems associated with farmed cod's early maturity.

The recently concluded project looked at the impact light had on farmed cod, revealing that the correct use of lights in farms can delay early maturation beyond the production period.

"We have been using this light regime across all our fish farms since 2021 and are very satisfied that the method is now also scientifically proven," Ode Head of Public Affairs Falk Overaas told IntraFish.



"It is hard to quantify exactly how much early maturation cost the industry, but it is however necessary to avoid early maturation to commercially succeed with farming cod."

The research does not show any negative effects on the cod, he said.

Delayed onset

The results of the study demonstrate that light management significantly delays sexual maturation in farmed cod.

Early sexual maturation in farmed cod represents a significant economic and production disadvantage, resulting in increased mortality, lower growth rates, and reduced quality.

Earlier this year, Norway-based Norcod was ordered by The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries to harvest some of its cod earlier than planned after the discovery that the fish was reaching maturity for spawning.

Norcod's plans to supply the market consistently with cod was significantly delayed because of the decision.

"By next year, we had plans to supply the market with cod every week, but this will no longer happen," Norcod COO Kian Zadegan told IntraFish at the time.

"We hope these findings will help other farmers find solutions to solve their own issues of early maturation as this is essential for the development of the industry," Overaas said.