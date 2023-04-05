New England Seafood International (NESI) is launching a new range of products under its brand "Fish Said Fred" at UK retail giant Tesco.

The lineup, which includes cod kyiv, cheesy smoked haddock and seabass fillets with a creamy pesto crumb, is certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC).

NESI is supporting the launch through a national marketing campaign, and Tesco is marketing the line in stores and online, which will include dedicated trolley panels, recipe shelf talkers and e-commerce campaigns.