Russia’s Pollock Catcher Association (PCA) has successfully concluded the Marine Stewardship Certification (MSC) recertification process for the trawl pollock fishery in the Sea of Okhotsk.

The MSC certificate has been extended for another five years.

PCA started the MSC recertification process in January, which included an on-site audit conducted by the United Certification Systems Limited (USCL) in June.

"The prepared materials and previously conducted scientific research in the field allowed us to get good estimates," said the President of the PCA Alexey Buglak.