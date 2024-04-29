The Alaska pollock "A" fishing season is ending with a tremendous uptick in the production of pin bone-out (PBO) pollock fillet blocks and a sizeable dip in surimi production.

PBO production is up to more than 46,000 metric tons through "A" season, a nearly 19 percent increase from this time last year, according to an analysis by Ron Rogness, an economic consultant with US trade association Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP).

Production for the format has been climbing since it dropped to just over 32,000 million metric tons in 2021, when producers faced COVID challenges.