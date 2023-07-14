US lawmakers who have been in heated discussions over a proposed law to prevent Russian-origin seafood imports that are reprocessed in China banned from entering US market have delayed a much-anticipated meeting about the issue as tensions mount between US East Coast and West Coast whitefish suppliers.
Latest Jobs
Lawmakers delay meeting over bill to ban Russian-origin pollock reprocessed in China from entering US market
Russia continues to disrupt the global Alaska pollock market, selling product at discounted prices.
14 July 2023 17:15 GMT Updated 14 July 2023 17:15 GMT
By