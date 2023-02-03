Norwegian halibut farmer Nordic Halibut is one step closer to building a new land-based halibut facility after the municipality of Tingvoll on Friday approved the company's zoning plan application.

Nordic Halibut new land-based facility in Tingvoll in western Norway is targeting an annual production of 1.25 million juveniles.

The facility is expected to be fully operational in 2027.

The approval enables Nordic Halibut to further realize Phase 2 of the company’s ramp-up plan to produce 9,000 metric tons of headed and gutted (HOG) fish by 2030.

The facility will utilize a 100 percent flow-through system.

"The fjords in the area are deep, which enables the company to access water of high quality and stable temperature and will not require advanced water treatment or heating," the company said in its statement.

Article continues below the advert

Making use of solar power installed on the roofs of the production units, the facility will be close to self-sufficient in terms of energy use.

"The new land-based facility will for the first time in the company's history be fit-for-purpose and designed for halibut farming specifically, without any legacy cost in terms of location and technology," Nordic Halibut CEO Edvard Henden said.

The zoning plan approval was granted on Feb. 2. The zoning plan specifies the use, conservation and design of land and surroundings of the area where the company intends to develop and build a new land-based facility.