AquaFounders Capital, a land-based aquaculture company founded in 2023 by Ohad Maiman, the former founder and CEO of The Kingfish Company, and Atlantic Sapphire founder Thue Holm, has decided to focus on black cod for its upcoming land-based project in the Netherlands, the executives told IntraFish at the Seafood Expo Global trade show in Barcelona this week.

Last October, the founders abandoned their original plan to build a large venture capital aquaculture investment portfolio, deciding instead to build two new aquaculture companies centered on recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) technology.