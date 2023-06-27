The recent Icelandic whitefish quota recommendations are bringing a renewed sense of optimism to the country's seafood sector, which expects to see markets recover and prices stabilize in the coming months.

Although there is some disappointment the total allowable catch (TAC) advice for the upcoming Icelandic cod season increased just 1 percent, all signs are pointing in the right direction, according to industry players.

"The good news on the other hand is the biomass [for cod] seems to be strong, and after years of reductions we are finally back on the uplift," Gunnar Orlygsson, CEO of Icelandic whitefish supplier IceMar, told IntraFish.