James Mize will become president of Golden Alaska Seafoods in May, replacing Mark Franklin, who is stepping down after more than 20 years at the Seattle-based company.

Mize has worked with the company, which operates a major processing platform for Alaska pollock, since 2018. He has served previously as its vice president of operations and operations manager.

In all, he has more than 35 years of experience in the Alaska fisheries sector, having also previously worked as a manager at Blue North Fisheries and director of government affairs for Phoenix Processor Limited Partnership.