In a surprise move Thursday, an advisory panel to the North Pacific Fishery Management Council (NPFMC) pushed forward two competing proposals for next year's Bering Sea Alaska pollock quota.

The first would keep the quota the same as 2023 despite a larger amount of fish being available in 2024, and the second would increase the quota by 20,00 metric tons.

The advisory panel moved forward researchers' recommendations for a 1.3 million metric ton total allowable catch (TAC) for the Eastern Bering Sea Alaska pollock fishery in 2024, the same as the 1.3