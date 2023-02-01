US trade association Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) held its annual meeting in Seattle Thursday.

The industry’s fifth-ever event brought together Alaska industry executives from companies such as Trident, Aquamar, American Seafoods and UniSea, Coastal Villages Region Fund and also featured allied industry members, lawmakers and social media influencers.

Panelists from Aquamar, Angulas Aguinaga and the University of Oregon, moderated by Urner Barry’s Angel Rubio, talked of the opportunity to overcome negative consumer perceptions around Alaska pollock surimi seafood and build global demand for products, given a slowdown in sales this year.