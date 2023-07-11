London-based private equity firm Ocean 14 Capital’s recent investment in land-based kingfish producer The Kingfish Company reflects its belief in the viability and necessity of land-based aquaculture.
The firm is discussing potential deals in the plastic, fishery and protein spaces and hopes to close at least two more deals this year.
11 July 2023 4:01 GMT Updated 11 July 2023 4:01 GMT
