Iceland’s frozen cod exports to the United States, which surged over the past couple of years, are coming to a screeching halt, with inventories across the Atlantic bursting at the seams, according to sources.

Prices for Icelandic cod reached record highs last year for several reasons, one of which was huge demand from the United States for frozen product. But that demand now appears to have run aground.

A lot of Icelandic sales companies were doing quite a lot of business to the United States, mainly for frozen, but “that business is now in turmoil,” Gunnar Sigurdsson, CEO of Icelandic supplier Atlantic Seafood told IntraFish.