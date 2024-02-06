A delegation from Iceland was recently in Namibia to investigate the potential involvement of Icelanders in the so called "Fishrot" case.

The Fishrot scandal stems from 2019, following leaked documents suggesting Icelandic fishing company Samherji bribed Namibian officials in exchange for lucrative fishing quotas in the country’s waters.

Samherji declined to comment on the issue to IntraFish.

The delegation, which included investigators and prosecutors, met with counterparts at Namibia's Anti-Corruption Commission (AAC) on Jan. 22, ACC Chief Public Relations Officer Josefina Nghituwamata told IntraFish.