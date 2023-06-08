Consumer products conglomerate Conagra, which owns the Van De Kamp’s and Mrs. Paul’s frozen seafood brands, is asking an Illinois judge to dismiss a class action lawsuit filed earlier this year by consumers alleging they were harmed by the company's use of the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) eco-label on its seafood products.

Lawyers for the company said June 1 in a motion to dismiss the case that the plaintiff's "ideology and subjective personal grievances against MSC" are "far removed from the auspices of consumer protection law—and they do not justify litigation against Conagra."