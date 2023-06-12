The process to regain Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) status for Norway's inshore cod fishery is delayed and now unlikely to be completed before the fall, the body applying for the certification told IntraFish.

A few months ago, the Norwegian Fishermen's Association (NFA), the client for the inshore cod MSC certification, was hopeful the process would be wrapped up by June, in line with the conformity assessment body (CAB) DNV's estimated timeline.

However, the process is now delayed, with the group expecting to receive the public comment draft report "any day now", according to Tor Bjorklund Larsen, senior advisor with the NFA.