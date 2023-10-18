China's processing sector is hitting back against recent media reports of forced Uyghur labor in Chinese seafood processing plants, calling the claims in the investigation by nonprofit Outlaw Ocean Project and published in The New Yorker magazine "fabricated."

The report is prompting companies in the United States and Europe to boycott seafood from certain Chinese processing plants cited in the report.

The Outlaw Ocean Project report traces seafood from Chinese ships and processing plants to importers in Europe and the Untied States and the supermarket chains where these products were allegedly sold.