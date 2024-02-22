Leading Canada-based seafood supplier High Liner Foods said it has developed a plan to "limit the impact" to its business stemming from a Biden administration executive order that has banned Russian-origin seafood from entering the United States directly or via countries such as China.

High Liner said in its fourth-quarter earnings report while it has "no direct operations in Russia or Ukraine, the global seafood supply chain does include a significant volume of whitefish, such as Pacific cod and pollock, that is sourced from Russian waters."