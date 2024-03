Canadian giant High Liner Foods announced Thursday it plans to invest in Norwegian cod farming group Norcod.

The company said it would make a $5 million (€4.6 million) investment into the Trondheim, Norway-based group for a 10 percent ownership stake.

High Liner's investment is part of a NOK 170 million capital raise Norcod expects to close by next month.

High Liner CEO and President Paul Jewer will serve on Norcod's board of directors.