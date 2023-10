Felix Ratheb, CEO of seafood giant Sea Harvest in South Africa, has been elected the new chairman of the Groundfish Forum.

He replaces Klaus Nielsen, CEO of Espersen in Denmark, who has been at the helm of the organization for thirteen years.

The Groundfish Forum brings together 300 seafood executives from across the globe on an annual basis to discuss trends in supply and disposition of seafood, in particular whitefish, as well as consumer behavior and demand dynamics.