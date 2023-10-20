Ghana's second and third largest tilapia farming companies are recovering from recent government-controlled flooding downstream of Lake Volta, Ghana, which damaged farms and has producers concerned about the likelihood of a similar event in the future.

The disruption of farming operations is expected to drive up costs for farmers and lead to higher wholesale prices in global markets in the coming months.

On Sept. 15, the Volta River Authority announced that it was about to start “controlled spilling” as a safety measure after heavier than usual rainfall, and advised people in the nearby areas to take precautionary measures.