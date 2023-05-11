Nomad Foods, the world's largest branded frozen fish supplier, said it plans to launch farmed fish products in at least new three new unnamed markets this year.

The parent of the Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus brands turned to Asian pangasius to replace Russian whitefish following the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022.

In the wake of the invasion and as part of a wider strategy to wean itself off a dependence on Russian whitefish in October, Nomad signed new contracts to secure supply of ASC-certified farmed pangasius from Vinh Hoan, VDTG and Godaco Seafood, three of the largest ASC-certified suppliers globally from 2023.