US lawmakers embroiled in a heated debate over an effort to get Russian-origin seafood imports that are reprocessed in China banned from the US market are now in negotiations to see if a compromise can be hammered out, a representative of US Senator Dan Sullivan's office confirmed to IntraFish.
Feuding US lawmakers negotiating over bill that could ban Russian pollock reprocessed in China from US market
The issue is causing tension between US East Coast and West Coast whitefish suppliers.
13 July 2023 0:02 GMT Updated 13 July 2023 1:32 GMT
