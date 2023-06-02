The Faroese government has announced a tightening of restrictions on Russia in response to its ongoing incursion into Ukraine.

These measures will limit the range of activities permissible for Russian fishing vessels within Faroese ports, with exceptions only for fishing activities conducted under the bilateral agreement between the Faroe Islands and Russia, according to a government statement on Thursday.

Operations such as crew changes, refueling, provisioning, landing, and transshipments, will be restricted to only those vessels engaged in authorized fishing activities .