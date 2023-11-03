Norway's fresh farmed cod exports doubled both in value and volume in October, accounting for as much as 44 percent of the total fresh cod shipped from the country during the month.

According to the latest figures from the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), in total 890 metric tons of fresh, whole farmed cod worth NOK 52 million (€4.4 million/$4.7 million) was exported in October, more than double in both value and volume compared to the same month last year.

Overall, Norway exported 1,870 metric tons of fresh cod worth NOK 118 million (€9.9