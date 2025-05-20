EU places sanctions on Russian fishing companies over alleged espionage

WhitefishEU places sanctions on Russian fishing companies over alleged espionageThe companies are subject to an asset freeze, according to the EU.In its detailed decision on the sanctions, the European Council said officials in EU member states and other countries had linked movement patterns of vessels owned by Norebo to "malign objectives" of a Russian state-sponsored surveillance campaign of civilian and military infrastructure in the North Sea and Baltic Sea.Photo: ShutterstockDrew CherryEditor, IntraFish.com