The European Council confirmed Monday it will exclude Russian and Belarusian fishery products from the next version of its autonomous tariff quotas (ATQs) scheme, which takes effect in January.

The proposals were first made in September with the current ATQ scheme expiring Dec. 31.

The council unanimously set the quotas on Nov. 27, and these quotas cover certain fishery products for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The newly adopted regulation aims to ensure the EU's fish processing industry can continue to source raw materials for further processing from non-EU countries at reduced rates of duty or duty-free.