Danish processing giant Espersen on Friday announced it would make "substantial" investments into its Grimsby plant and consolidate its UK commercial team as part of an efficiency drive.

The operation, which was struggling with profitability when Espersen acquired it from former owners Iceland Seafood International (ISI), will be upgraded in part with new cold storage facilities, the company said.

In addition to the site investments, the company will merge its Grimsby commercial team with the existing Espersen sales organization in Leeds, UK.