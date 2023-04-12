Operating profit for Danish whitefish giant Espersen's parent company Insepa sank 70 percent from last year's record high as whitefish price inflation took a heavy toll on the group.

Though the company increased it revenue 21 percent to DKK 3.6 billion (€490 million/$535 million) in 2022, operating profit fell from last year's record DKK 147 million (€20 million/$22 million) to DKK 42 million (€5.6 million/$6.1 million).

The processing giant's return to earth was the result of a combination of factors, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and high inflationary pressures, CEO Klaus Nielsen told IntraFish.