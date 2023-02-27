A Scottish land-based halibut producer whose products once graced the tables of the likes of celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Raymond Blanc is closing down its operations.

Gigha Halibut, the lone land-based halibut farmer in the UK, will cease operating later this year, according to the top executive at the group. Company executives decided to no longer stock the fish farm with juveniles. Remaining halibut stock will be harvested over the next 12 months.

"It is desperately sad," Gigha Halibut Managing Director Alastair Barge told IntraFish.