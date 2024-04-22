The European pollock sector is facing unsettling times as the threat of an all-out ban on Russian fish imports similar to the one implemented in the United States continues to linger over the industry, sources told IntraFish.

All stakeholders in the industry, including trawlers, block producers, distributors, processors and retailers, are facing "dangerous times," fearing stocks of Russian fish could become either "illegal" politically or simply shunned by consumers, one source in the whitefish sector said.

"If I want to win a big fish finger contract in Germany, then I need to have low-cost Russian blocks in stock," the source told IntraFish.