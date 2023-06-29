Colombian exports of tilapia to the South American nation's key US market remain unaffected by a disease outbreak, Cesar Pinzon, executive director of Colombia aquaculture trade association Fedacua, told IntraFish.

Pinzon's comments come after authorities in Colombia declared a health emergency after confirming the presence of Streptococcus aglactiae ST7 Ia bacterium in a number of tilapia farming areas.

Colombia's tilapia industry is struggling to forecast where losses could end up, but in its Caribbean coastal region, which has seen high temperatures, 1,000 metric tons, or around 50 percent of production, has been lost.