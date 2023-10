Colombian tilapia producers and processors are being urged to obtain export certificates to be able to plug a 2,500 metric tons a month gap in supplies to the US market.

The United States imported 24,000 metric tons of fresh filets in addition to 106,000 metric tons of frozen fillets in 2022, according to NOAA data.

However, Colombia's aquaculture trade association Fedacua calculates that actual US demand means the market could absorb around another 30,000 metric tons a year.