Colombia's tilapia producers are hoping for a rebound in production this year following a disappoint 2023 blighted by an outbreak of deadly bacteria at a number of farming areas.

In a typical year, Colombia's 36,000 tilapia farmers, many of them small-scale, produce and estimated 120,000 metric tons of tilapia.

However, Cesar Pinzon, president of aquaculture producers trade body Fedacua, said he expects this to fall by around 6 percent when 2023 numbers are finalized to around 112,800 metric tons.