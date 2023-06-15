Authorities in Colombia have declared a national health emergency after confirming the presence of Streptococcus aglactiae ST7 Ia bacterium in a number of tilapia farming areas.

Colombia is the second largest supplier of frozen tilapia to the United States after China. Last year, Colombia's producers shipped close to 17,000 metric tons of frozen fillets to the US market.

Alarm bells began ringing in Colombia in March amid higher than normal mortality levels at tilapia farms.

Official health notices assuring the public that it is safe to eat tilapia have been circulating in Colombia, while health officials have been visiting distributors confirming there is no risk to human health from the diseased fish.