With the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic, the past decade has been "a continuous party" for Norwegian cod prices, according to Finn-Arne Egeness, chief seafood analyst at Nordea Bank, but now it looks like prices are about to peak.

Last year, with the high prices, the total catch income from the cod fisheries in Norway reached an all-time high of NOK 9.5 billion (€820.7 million/$899.9 million), but this is unlikely to happen again in 2023 as prices level out, he told IntraFish.