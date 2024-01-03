Norway-based cod farmer Codlife has received its first aquaculture permit and has been awarded a 3,120 metric ton biomass site at Vagsholmen, Haram municipality in western Norway.

The company has carried out extensive preliminary work and investigations at the allocated site, the company said in a press release.

"This means we are now confident that we have been allocated a location where the conditions are suitable for a good biological production of cod," the company said.

Codlife, which was founded in 2019, applied for its first permit in 2021.