Norwegian cod producers are upbeat about the prospects for strong sales during the approaching key Christmas season, which would be a turnaround from previous years when sales were slowed by a weak economy and high cod inventories.

"We know that the Christmas sales are going to be very good this year," Randi Bolstad, the Norway Seafood Council's director in Brazil told IntraFish at the Seafoood Latin America 2023 trade fair in Sao Paulo this week.

Cod prices represent the main challenge to sales, but this is likely to be offset by demand for lower cost saithe, which is expected to account for 50 percent of sales this Christmas.