While the field of potential bidders for the assets of embattled Brazilian tilapia producer GeneSeas may be narrowing, the identity of companies still in the running remains shrouded in mystery.

Last week at a meeting of creditors two potential unnamed buyers were said to be still in the running to acquire crisis-hit GeneSeas, which produces tilapia in the Brazilian states of Mato Grosso do Sul and Sao Paulo.

A previous list of four contenders was slimmed down, according to administrators overseeing the process.