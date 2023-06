Leading tilapia producer Regal Springs said it does not anticipates any disruption to its supply chain following the announcement by the Honduras government that it is suspending tilapia farming licenses and other activities in Lake Yojoa to protect the lake and surrounding environment.

Regal Springs has been present in Honduras through its local entity Aquafinca St. Peter Fish for over 25 years. It farms tilapia on two lakes in Honduras, mainly in Lake El Cajon but also in Lake Yojoa.