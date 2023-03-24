US-based groundfish supplier Blue Harvest Fisheries said Friday it was suspending operations at its processing plant in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The company said the plant closure will allow it to focus on the "construction and acquisition of the modern, up-to-date fishing vessels," as it expands its activity in the Atlantic groundfish fishery.

The closure will not impact a contract Blue Harvest recently secured with the USDA to provide $1.6 million (€1.5 million) worth both frozen haddock fillets and Atlantic pollock fillets for child nutrition and other related domestic food assistance programs.