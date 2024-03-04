Brazil's tilapia production is expected to increase by double digits this year, helped by a large supply of juvenile fish that producers will use to boost the stocking of growout ponds and netpens.

"We are thinking about growth above 10 percent," Francisco Medeiros, president of Brazilian Aquaculture Producers trade body Peixe BR, told IntraFish.



Brazil's producers set a similar target in 2023, but separate streptococcus and iridovirus disease outbreaks, drought and high temperatures across Brazil dashed those forecasts.