Brazilian tilapia production is expected to increase by between 5-7 percent in 2023, helped by strong domestic demand and lower feed costs.

Tilapia production in Brazil, the world's fourth largest producer, increased 3 percent in 2022 to a record 550,050 metric tons, a slightly better result than expected.

"As a minimum, we will at least double last year's (percentage) growth and it will at least be around 5 to 7 percent in 2023," Francisco Medeiros, President of Brazilian Aquaculture Producers trade body Peixe BR, told IntraFish.