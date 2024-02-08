The Brazilian government has suspended imports of frozen tilapia fillets from Vietnam, citing phytosanitary concerns following pressure from local producers.

The announcement was made in a video by Brazilian Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Andre de Paula following the arrival of the first ever 25 metric tons consignment of tilapia from the Asian nation.

"Our concern is that the Brazilian government did not carry out a risk assessment in Vietnam," Francisco Medeiros, president of Brazilian aquaculture producers trade body Peixe BR, told IntraFish.