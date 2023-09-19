Marine Produce Australia, the holding company for Singapore-based Barramundi Group's Australian operations, has been placed into voluntary liquidation following the sale of its subsidiaries to Tasmanian salmon and shrimp farmer Tassal Group.
Barramundi Group's Australian company enters liquidation as Tassal's buy-out of subsidiaries is sealed
It is hoped the move will help narrow the widening losses felt by the whitefish farmer.
