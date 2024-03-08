Downsizing yellowtail kingfish farmer Clean Seas Seafood is switching to a new US importer and developing direct customer relationships to remove cost from its supply chain.

Effective April 8, Clean Seas will trade product into the United States through Los Angeles based New Zealand Seafoods in an effort to prioritize premium end products over low cost commodity. Its previous import partner was Lee Fish.

“Our goal as a producer of premium Australian Yellowtail Kingfish is to deliver maximum value to customers and stakeholders at all times” said Clean Seas Chief Commercial Officer Antoine Huon.