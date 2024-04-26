A decade after it first launched the brand, Austral Fisheries is embarking on a fresh drive to break into European markets with its "Glacier 51" toothfish caught deep in Australia’s sub-Antarctic waters.

Caught at depths of more than two kilometers and served in high-end restaurants, toothfish is undoubtedly “the rock star of the sea,” according to Rhys Arangio, general manager of science and policy at Austral.

“This is the big push into Europe,” Arangio told IntraFish at the Seafood Expo Global event in Barcelona this week.